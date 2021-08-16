3rd COVID-19 vaccine doses available in NC, do you qualify?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has now opened the doors for immunocompromised people to get another dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The CDC and FDA both approved the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for third shots.

The recommendation does not include people who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or for the general population.

The Associated Press reported 1.1 million people have already gone out to get an additional dose on their own. The CDC also reported another 90,000 people who got Johnson & Johnson vaccine went out to get a second dose on their own. It’s unknown how many of them were immunocompromised.

The Moderna vaccine is available for people 18 or older. Pfizer is available to people 12 and older.

“I encourage those who are eligible to get this additional dose. In addition, if you are not fully vaccinated, please do so now to protect yourself and others – like those who are immunocompromised – from severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, state health director and chief medical officer with NCDHHS.

The state and Wake County both say they have enough supply to accommodate another dose for this population.

Who qualifies for a third dose?

According to the CDC, the populations below qualify. People who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

At this point, there is no recommendation for the general public.

What if a vaccine clinic doesn’t have the vaccine I took for the first two doses?

CDC guidance calls for the third dose to be the same vaccine as the first two doses. This guidance is not for Johnson & Johnson recipients.

Click here to find vaccine providers around the state. You can also call 888-675-4567.

When should I get my third dose?

The third dose should come at least four weeks after the second. There is nothing in the guidance about how long is too long to wait for the third dose.

Click here for more information on this guidance.