4 NC nursing homes have more than 100 COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four nursing homes in North Carolina have reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases, according to the latest data concerning the virus in congregate settings.

There have been 2,077 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina’s nursing homes with 267 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. In residential care facilities, 388 people have tested positive for the virus and 41 have died while 1,056 inside of correctional facilities tested positive and 12 have died.

The latest data include cases that are part of the ongoing outbreaks as well as cases associated with these settings that are not part of an ongoing outbreak.

There are outbreaks at 62 nursing homes, 25 residential care facilities, 16 correctional facilities and seven “other” facilities. Additionally, outbreaks at six facilities are considered over. The Durham VA Community Living Center, which had six cases, and Brookdale Country Day residential care facility, which had three cases and a death, were among those considered done.

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

