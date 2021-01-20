40 Johnston County Public Schools employees receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

JCPS School Nurse Kathy Woodard (right) prepares to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Special Assistant to the Superintendent Dr. Carolyn Ennis at a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Johnston County Public Schools administered the first round of a COVID-19 vaccine to employees on Tuesday.

The school system said about 40 doses of the Moderna vaccine were given to employees 65 years and older. They were free and administered via a drive-thru clinic at the district’s West Campus site in Smithfield.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with our local health department to be able to offer this vaccine to our employees,” said JCPS Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy. “I am proud of everything our staff has accomplished this school year to get us to this point.”

Area Assistant Superintendent Dr. David Pearce said there will be several more clinics offered to school system employees in the coming months. In total, about 2,200 employees expressed interest in receiving the vaccine.

“For a lot of people this vaccine means hope,” Pearce said. “Today was just the first step in giving us the hope of returning to normal.”