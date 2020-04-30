40 Triangle restaurant owners ask Cooper to only open eateries at full capacity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group of Triangle restaurant and bar owners sent a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper and other leaders asking that their businesses only be allowed to reopen at full seating capacity.

“The viability of restaurants is in grave peril, and we’re counting on you to help save us,” the letter begins.

The owners say that opening at limited seating will make it impossible to generate enough money to stay open. The drop in demand for curb-side and delivery orders will not be made up for by limited seating options.

The letter was sent to Cooper and other leaders on Thursday.

On March 17, Cooper signed an executive order that closed all restaurants and bars except for those offering curb-side and delivery options. North Carolina had 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on March 17 and no deaths associated with it.

On Thursday, North Carolina reported 10,509 confirmed cases and 378 deaths.

“The average independently-owned mid-level restaurant or bar depends on volume to generate sufficient revenue to stay open. These restaurants, which form the bulk of the Triangle’s

acclaimed food scene and employ thousands of residents, will not survive with a reduction in

seats,” the letter reads.

The owners say they support the CDC’s guidelines to reopening the economy but opening with fewer seats would “cause more harm than maintaining the status quo.”

The letter points to an op-ed by Joe Biden and comments from California Gov. Gavin Newsom about restautants and schools changing layouts to keep social distancing a possibility.

“These suggestions could mean the death of independently owned full-service restaurants,” the letter says.

The owners call on the “leadership and wisdom” of the leaders in this crucial time.

“Rather than reopen under conditions that would almost certainly ensure failure, we ask

that you help us maintain the status quo of curbside takeout and delivery service until we

can operate safely at full capacity,” the letter says.

The letter is signed by: