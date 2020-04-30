5-year-old coronavirus victim mourned at Detroit funeral

DETROIT (AP) — Hundreds of people tuned in to a livestream of funeral services for a 5-year-old Detroit girl who was Michigan’s youngest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursdays services at a Detroit funeral home were livestreamed due to social distancing rules designed to prevent the spread of the virus, which has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Detroit residents.

Skylar Herbert died April 19 at a hospital.

Following her death, Mayor Mike Duggan called her “a real daughter of the city of Detroit.”

Her mother, LaVondria Herbert, has been a Detroit police officer for 25 years, and her father, Ebbie, is a firefighter of 18 years.

