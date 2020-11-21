6 residents die of COVID-19 in 48 hours at Vance County nursing home

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Nursing homes have been especially hard hit in this pandemic. There are COVID-19 outbreaks at 225 of them.

The Senior Citizens Home in Henderson confirms they had six residents die in 48 hours from complications of COVID-19. Among them is Emma Daye, 86.

“We can’t hug them, we can’t get a last look at them,” Sheila Daye Franklin said. “She was one of the ministers at the Cavalry Temple Holy Church and she was just a wonderful person,” she went on to explain.

Daye Franklin said her mother, a lifelong Henderson resident, lived at the Senior Citizens Home for about four years.

Back on Nov. 4, she tested positive for the virus.

“One of my main concerns was how did she get it,” Daye Franklin said.

Emma Daye

Emma died Tuesday.

An administrator at Senior Citizens Home said all six residents were in their 80’s and 90’s and had pre-existing conditions.

According to the state, 47 residents there have tested positive for COVID-19, they only have 82 residents. 24 staff members also have the virus. They’ve had eight deaths.

“Nursing homes are where we have put a lot of energy and education, trying to do infection control,” Lisa Harrison, the Granville Vance Public Health Director said.

Harrison said they have enough personal protective equipment but that staffing remains an issue.

Data shows out of the 335 active COVID-19 cases in Vance County, 10 percent of them are in long-term care facilities.

“Those are the people we have to spend a lot more time protecting. Those who are most vulnerable,” Harrison said.

“We can’t even have the casket open to get that one last look, to say that one last goodbye,” Daye Franklin said.

Senior Citizens Home declined CBS 17’s request for an interview. They said they follow the CDC guidelines closed and that they passed an inspection last week. They told CBS 17 no one has reached out to have a loved one pulled out of the facility.

Senior Citizens Home said their thoughts and prayers are with the resident’s families.