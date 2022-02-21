75% of Americans immune to omicron variant, COVID forecaster says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the omicron wave begins to subside, there is an increasing number of people who may have gained protection against COVID-19. Immunity from the virus can be gained through vaccination or through past infection.

Dr. Chris Murray, director and lead modeler at The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, estimated 75 percent of Americans are now immune to the omicron variant. Murray said three-fourths of people have now gained that protection through vaccination, infection of a past variant, or infection from omicron itself.

“When you put all that together, three-quarters of the population are immune to omicron,” said Murray.

He expected that number would continue to grow through the tail end of the omicron wave. However, he said that did not mean this is the end of the pandemic.

“If no new variant emerges, we would expect omicron to return next winter. There will be more waning of immunity, more people will have gone back to being susceptible, and we’d be back into winter intensified transmission,” said Murray.

Additionally, even those infected with the omicron variant should not feel as though they can put their guard down. A study from the CDC found being unvaccinated made you more than twice as likely to be reinfected with COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated people.

Another CDC study on hospitalizations found unvaccinated people with a previous infection were five times more likely to test positive than unvaccinated people.

Murry believes more variants will emerge and therefore other surges or increases in cases will be likely. As those variants pop up, people will be experiencing waning immunity making them more likely to become infected.

“We don’t expect those new variants to have the same consequence that, for example, the delta variant had last year,” Murray noted.

He predicted that would because global levels of immunity would be much higher. By that time, he believes there would be better global access to vaccines.