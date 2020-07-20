85 infants in one Texas county test positive for coronavirus

A county in Texas announced Friday that 85 infants have tested positive for COVID-19. Nueces County in south Texas is battling a coronavirus outbreak that has infected at least 7,861 people.

Nueces County Director of Public Health Annette Rodriguez said at a press briefing Friday that a review of the county’s data showed that 85 of its residents who tested positive are under the age of one. “These babies have not even had their first birthday yet,” she said.

Home to the Gulf city of Corpus Christi, Nueces is one of 250 Texas counties — out of 254 — now reporting coronavirus cases, according to the state’s health department COVID-19 tracker. On June 10, Corpus Christi announced the death of a 6-month-old baby due to COVID-19, the only death of a child under one year old reported in the county thus far.

Rodriguez said Friday that the county tested 860 people throughout the week, and 328 tests came back positive for coronavirus, a 38% positivity rate.

“This rate must be lowered if we are going to be successful in lowering the number of hospitalizations and lowering the number of people that we’re losing to the virus,” she said. “The next two weeks are critical in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

Seventy-five people in Nueces have died from the coronavirus, according to the department of health. Rodriguez reported Friday that 12 of those deaths occurred in the past week.