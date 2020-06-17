9 kids, 27 adults test positive for COVID-19 in Robeson County; cases linked to mass gatherings

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Thirty-six Robeson County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and nine of them were children – the youngest just five weeks old.

According to the Robeson County Health Department, of those 36 cases, males made up for 21 of them, and females accounted for 15. The oldest person to test positive is 80 and the youngest is just 5 weeks, officials said.

Among those 36 are nine children under 17 years old.

Health officials also provided a racial breakdown of the latest cases:

African-American – 3

American Indian – 16

White – 1

White (Hispanic) – 15

Not reported – 1

According to the health department, many of the cases are linked to both a motorcycle mass gathering held around 10 days ago and religious services held in homes, as well as churches.

“Obviously none of these are work-related and the second two have to do with masking and distancing,” the health department wrote.

Since March 21, there have been 1,127 positive COVID-19 tests in Robeson County. Thirty-four have died as a result of getting the virus. Across North Carolina, nearly 46,000 have tested positive and at least 1,154 have died from the virus.