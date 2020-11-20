A Cary man lived, a Fayetteville father died, the people behind the numbers

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina continues to break records. Thursday alone, 4296 people tested positive for the virus.

According to NCDHHS, 4936 people have died from coronavirus. Behind each of these numbers are a name and a family.

“There are so many things that happen to your body,” Nabil Lafi said.

Lafi is a success story. He tested positive for the virus in early April. He did two stints in the hospital, spent 16 days on a ventilator and survived.

“It really took its toll on me… I’m still you know I have days like this and days not that good… But I’m so thankful you know I got used to the pain a little bit and I’m still alive,” Lafi said.

At 63 years old, he told CBS 17 he had several pre-existing conditions. That made his recovery all the more impressive.

UNC Rex Hospital staff lined up back in May to show their support as he left.

“I’d do anything for these guys they’re angels. They’re really what made the difference,” Lafi said.

Alice Deare’s 28-year-old son, Jacob wasn’t as lucky.

“He was kind and he was loving. And he would do anything for anybody,” Deare said.

She told CBS 17 her son tested positive for COVID-19 back in August. The father of two went on to spend 84 days in the hospital, 17 of them on a ventilator. Deare said her son didn’t have any health problems prior.

“No mother would want to see their children go through that. It’s horrible. It consumed me,” Deare explained.

“It’s devastating. So we have to do our part,” Lafi said.

Jacob leaves behind two young boys. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.