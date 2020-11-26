A look at how some of Raleigh’s bigger stores are enforcing the new mask mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Large stores are required to have an employee at the door as a part of the governor’s latest executive order. That person is intended to make sure customers are wearing masks and that no more than 50 percent of the store’s capacity is reached.

The rule took effect Wednesday at 5 p.m. CBS 17 stopped by five Raleigh stores.

On the night before Thanksgiving, the Wegman’s in Raleigh was really busy. Everyone had masks on, but social distancing was not observed. A CBS 17 crew spotted two employees by the entrance and asked about capacity. They assured them they were in compliance.

“You just try to keep your distance and try to get in and out and get the things that you need,” Raleigh shopper Paul Morales said.

Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s new order, retailers with more than 15,000 square feet of space must have an employee at each entrance to ensure anyone coming in has a mask on and that they remain under 50-percent capacity.

“They weren’t doing any of that,” shopper Lashe Davis said.

Davis said she would have gone grocery shopping at the Harris Teeter on Millbrook Road, but the crowds deterred her.

CBS 17 followed up and found no attendant by the door. An employee said they were aware of the new order, but wasn’t sure when it would be enforced.

Davis opted for the Food Lion across the street, which did have an employee by the entrance.

“Especially with my baby who can’t wear a mask. I do feel like they should enforce more,” Davis said.

Next, CBS 17 went to the Target off Lynn Road. It had two attendants by the door. The store was much quieter.

Then onto the Walmart on Glenwood. It had an employee by the door. An employee explained they were using an iPad to keep track of how many people were coming in.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said fire marshals would be going around this weekend to ensure retailers are in compliance. Those that are not could face a $1,000 fine.