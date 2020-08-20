A look inside Vanderbilt’s COVID-19 vaccine research center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Martha Deacon has a special place in her heart for Vanderbilt University. The Nashville native attended school there, but that’s not all.

“I was even born in this hospital,” Deacon says with a laugh.

So Deacon didn’t hesitate when she heard Vanderbilt University Medical Center was participating in Moderna’s Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trial.

“I thought, I want to look into that. And, so I signed up.”

She’s one of 1,000 people who will receive two shots of either the vaccine or an inactive placebo.

Each participant is given a bag. Inside is hand sanitizer, a thermometer, and a measuring tape to check for swelling around the injection site. Daily, that information is put into an app that’s sent straight to study nurses.

For two years, Dr. Spyros Kalams, principal investigator of the trial, will track the results.

“There may be some side effects from the vaccine, but if someone says, ‘Now I have a cold,’ OK, that person, I need to get you in. We’re going to test you,” Kalams said.

The trial still needs participants. Kalams hopes to attract people who have a high likelihood of contracting COVID-19 as well those older than 65 who have underlying medical issues.

“You can’t judge the effectiveness of the vaccine unless you have enough people who are likely to have the illness,” Kalams said.

While researchers work to determine efficacy they are sure of this, “Someone says, ‘Can I get the infection from the vaccine?’ No, you can not. That we’re certain of.”

And Deacon is certain, the chance to be a part of a potential solution is the perfect way to give back to the community she loves.

“To think that I had a small part in this, of course, it would make me feel good. But, it would benefit so many people.”

If you would like to sign up for the trial, send an email to covidvaccine@vumc.org.

