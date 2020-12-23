A top CDC official shares concerns regarding new COVID-19 strain, complacency

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As Pfizer and Moderna test their versions of the COVID-19 vaccine against a new strain of the virus, there is a warning for Americans to be extra vigilant. The new variant has already begun to paralyze parts of Europe.

“The good news here is that there’s no evidence at the present time this is causing more severe illness or causing more people to die. I think that’s very reassuring,” said Dr. John T. Brooks. He is the Center for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Chief Medical Officer.

“But, what we’re worried about is that there’s evolving evidence that this mutant, that this variant, spreads more easily among people.”

This comes as North Carolina has more than 3,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19. The state is hitting the infection mark of half a million. Virus mutations are normal. But, is there any indication the pandemic could become an endemic where, like the flu, people need to get a shot a year.

“It’s certainly possible that this virus could become endemic. I hope that’s not the case,” Brooks said. “One of the things we’re doing is watching to see if that’s the case so that we can keep the vaccine up to date ahead of the virus.”

If it does become an annual concern, Brooks is encouraged by the data he’s seeing thus far.

“The influenza vaccines are really good, but they receive generally a 60 to 70 percent vaccine effectiveness in the field. And, it’s beginning to look like maybe this vaccine for the coronavirus is a little better. And we have new technologies — MRNA and others — that will maybe become an advantage against coronavirus so that, if it does become endemic, we’ll have good tools to prevent it,” Brooks said.

Brooks doesn’t want people to become complacent as they wait for the vaccine or as they see that others are inoculated.

“What we don’t know for sure yet is, does this vaccine prevent you from potentially becoming infected but you don’t get symptoms? An asymptomatic infection that you might be able to transmit to others,” Brooks pondered. “We know that it happens with the natural disease and we’re hoping it doesn’t happen with the vaccine, but we don’t know yet.”

It’s one more reason that people, even those vaccinated, should continue to wear a mask, socially distance, wash their hands, and avoid gatherings and indoor functions. Brooks said as hospitals become more full, it’s important to remember that facilities need to have the capacity to treat people with other illnesses, as well.

He also reminded people who are having symptoms of severe illness like a heart attack, stroke, or appendicitis to not avoid the emergency department. Hospitals across the country are well equipped to protect patients from COVID-19 exposure.