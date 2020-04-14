AAA offers free roadside assistance to first responders and healthcare workers in North and South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – In an effort to give back to those on the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the Carolinas, AAA-The Auto Club Group will offer its Emergency Roadside Service free to first responders and healthcare workers in North and South Carolina through April 30.



“They are spending tireless hours protecting us while they are at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” said Jim McCafferty, Executive Vice President and COO of AAA-The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Healthcare workers and first responders put themselves at risk every day and we can at least do our part to make sure they are taken care of should car trouble arise during this time.”



First responders and healthcare workers who are not AAA Members can call 866-727-9016 to receive AAA Roadside Assistance services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Services include vehicle lockout, tire, battery and towing.

If towing is required, our tow trucks cannot accommodate passengers, so alternate transportation must be used.

Officials say users of this free service could be asked to show identification as proof of employment.