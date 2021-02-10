About 15,000 doses for federal program returned to NC’s vaccine bank

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccine set aside for the federal program in long-term care facilities have been returned to North Carolina’s vaccine bank.

About 15,000 first doses originally allocated to CVS as part of Federal Long Term Care Partnership were not needed for remaining clinics, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. A spokesperson said the doses returned will be allocated to other providers.

CVS completed first doses at all of the long-term care and skilled nursing facilities it was assigned to in North Carolina through the federal program. NCDHHS said second doses of the vaccine will be administered through the end of February.

Most first shots of the Moderna vaccine were administered in January and require four weeks between doses.

According to data from NCDHHS, in-state providers have administered 55 percent of the second doses that have arrived. Federal partners have administered 26 percent of the second doses that have arrived.

According to CVS it has administered second doses at 68 percent of the skilled nursing facilities and 38 percent of the long-term care facilities it was assigned as part of the federal program.

“Administration of the vaccine is subject to factors such as allocation of vaccine doses by state, coordination with individual facilities, and activation of the program by the states in which the facilities are located,” a CVS spokesperson said in a statement.

They went on to say some states activated the program for certain residents of long-term care facilities before others.

The other federal partner, Walgreens, said it has also completed all first doses at the long-term care facilities in North Carolina that selected Walgreens as their vaccine provider.

A spokesperson said the pharmacy chain set up at least three clinics at each facility “to ensure all residents and staff are protected.”

In North Carolina, Walgreens has completed 78 percent of second doses in skilled nursing facilities it was assigned to a part of the federal program.

Walgreens said 22 clinics in skilled nursing facilities and 144 clinics in assisted living are planned over the next seven days.