About 400 get COVID-19 vaccine at WakeMed back-to-school weekend clinic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Triplets Emma, Eli and Campbell Strickland were hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I didn’t know what effect it would have on me later in life,” said Eli, the second oldest of the bunch.

But just like everything else, the trio of 12-year-olds braved it together on Sunday.

“It definitely made me feel a lot better knowing I’m doing it with my brother and sister, because you know, we go through things together,” said Campbell Strickland.

The soon-to-be seventh graders were three of about 400 people to get vaccinated at WakeMed’s Back to School Blitz vaccine clinics this weekend.

“It was good,” said Emma Strickland. “And I hope more people will get vaccinated.”

The clinics were aimed at vaccinating students before they return to school later this month.

But adults like 29-year-old Rebekah Parker stopped by, too.

“For me, it was just time. I really needed to be ready emotionally,” Parker said of deciding to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

She added, “My sister just got COVID and that was kind of a mess. Thankfully, she’s okay. But with the delta variant and my kids going back to school, it was just time.”

Sarah Taylor, 23, got vaccinated because her job now requires it.

“I wouldn’t be here if not for my employer. I could choose to go to a different job if wanted to, if I really wanted to, I do have that option,” said Taylor. “But I do like my job, so I’m choosing to come here to be able to keep my job and work safely and properly.”

Two of the Strickland triplets attend Johnston County Public Schools, which give students the option to wear masks. Now that they’re vaccinated, their mom says they can go without.

“I think without a mask on, I can be focused more and be able to learn more without having it in my face,” said Eli.

Campbell added, “I’ll feel better knowing I’m not going to get sick easily.”