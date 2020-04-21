Additional staff members test positive for COVID-19, leading CHCCS to modify meal distribution initiative

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools is amending its food distribution initiative due to additional staff members testing positive for coronavirus, according to a letter sent from acting Superintendent Patrick Abele to parents and staff Monday evening.

The district didn’t say how many additional staff members tested positive or what specific duties those staff members perform. However, the letter did say the district has had no reported cases among food preparation staff.

In response to the additional cases, CHCCS will not use buses or bus drivers to deliver food. Volunteers will instead pick up meals from two hubs — Northside Elementary School and McDougle Elementary School — and bring them directly to the sites where they are stationed, the letter said.

“This will further reduce the number of people involved in the process. We will be working with additional partners to help support meal delivery to the community sites over the next two weeks,” the letter said. “We will keep in touch with our families who are depending on the feeding operation in case of additional changes to the schedule.

“As we are seeing firsthand the damage the virus is inflicting on our staff and community, please continue to encourage one another, and take care of your families, your neighbors and yourselves.”

