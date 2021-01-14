After expanding access to them, Person County quickly runs out of vaccines at drive-thru clinic

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Person County Health Department ran out of COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-thru clinic in the Palace Pointe parking lot on Durham Road in Roxboro on Thursday around 1 p.m.

This happened just hours after the state told county health departments to allow people 65 years and older to get the vaccine.

The health department administered a total of 860 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers and senior citizens during the two-day vaccination clinic.

Leon Long, 88, and his 83-year-old wife Carolyn said the line on Thursday moved quickly and they were able to get their vaccine within an hour.

“They moved the line tremendously,” Long said.

Long said he and his wife have eagerly been waiting to get the vaccine.

“Once my wife gets the second dose, she’ll be able to go to the grocery store again. She hasn’t been able to go in nine months,” Long said.

After they opened the vaccine clinic up to senior citizens 65 and older on Thursday morning, several individuals in this age group made their way to the clinic to get their vaccine.

Lois Cameron, 73, of Timberlake, made her way to the vaccination clinic once she heard she could get the vaccine.

“I was so excited to come and get it,” Cameron said. “If they had not changed it, then I would have had to wait.”

Janet Clayton, the health director in Person County, said the demand for ages 75 and older had diminished at the site.

“So we opened it up to the additional individuals,” Clayton said.

The health department ran out of doses around 1 p.m. Thursday. Beverly Johnson showed up at about 4 p.m. to get her vaccine, but it was too late.

“I was disappointed to come here and see there was an empty parking lot,” Johnson said. “I want the vaccine bad. COVID-19 has been very stressful for me. I see the vaccine as a very serious measure to protect myself and others.”

Clayton said right now Person County is waiting on more doses before they can have another drive thru clinic.

“As it is across the state, the vaccine demand is much higher than what we’ve received,” Clayton said.

Clayton said as soon as they know when they’ll be able to hold their next vaccine clinic, they will post that information on their website.