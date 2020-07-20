Aldi grocery stores to require face masks starting July 27

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Customers at Aldi grocery stories will be required to wear face coverings beginning July 27.

Aldi joins a host of other stories, including Walmart and Best Buy, in requiring face coverings.

In an announcement on its website, Aldi said it is following the CDC’s guidance on face coverings saying that “cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 and could reduce the spread of the virus.”

“Our new face-covering policy is an enhanced safety measure intended to help limit the spread of COVID-19. All ALDI employees will continue to wear face coverings, as they have for months,” the chain said.

The grocery store chain said that customers can also opt for delivery or curbside pickup in some locations.