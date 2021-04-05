All adults in NC to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Every adult in North Carolina will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

People can already sign up for a shot at places across the Triangle.

Back in January, CBS 17 reported on long lines and even longer wait times for people to get their vaccine.

At some places, waiting in their car for eight hours.

Now, people are signing up and getting appointments a week later.

“Faster than I expected. I didn’t think I was going to get it until like May, but as soon as I had the opportunity I signed up and got it,” said Matthew Jarvis.

Jarvis was one of the first people to get a shot at Wake County Public Health’s newest mass vaccination clinic on Departure Drive on Monday.

About 2,800 people can get their shot there a week.

“Good, very good, fast,” said Pablo Rodriguez, who got his shot there.

“It’s fantastic they’re this smooth the first day, but I imagine they had learnings from other clinics and other setups elsewhere,” said Aboli Godbole, who received her vaccine there Monday.

Starting Wednesday, Group 5, which is any adult in the state, can get their shot.

Wake County Public Health opened their waitlist to them on Monday.

They plan to start vaccinating them Wednesday and said they’re hopeful wait times will be short.

“It’s more seamless than any other healthcare experience I’ve had in the U.S.,” said Godbole.

Within the next few weeks and months, Wake County Public Health is going to ditch their waitlist altogether and allow people to sign up for appointments directly.

“I’m looking forward to everyone getting the vaccine so we can get rid of the mask,” said Jarvis.

UNC Health also plans to start vaccinating Group 5 this week.

Officials point to the increase in supply and number of providers to be able to do it.

“Relieved. The end is nigh but in a good way,” said Godbole.