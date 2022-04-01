RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the return of yellow dust on cars all over the state, it can be increasingly difficult to detect if symptoms are that of seasonal allergies or of the latest COVID-19 variant.

The most common symptoms associated with the omicron variant, which makes up nearly all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. right now, are runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, and sore throat, a global COVID study shows.

Some of those symptoms overlap with allergies, which can make it confusing, and stressful, when you start to feel under the weather.

Of course, the best way to answer the question of whether you have the coronavirus or just allergies is to take a COVID test — either a rapid at-home test or a PCR test at a testing location. But, for those wanting to run their symptoms through a checklist of sorts first or while awaiting results, take a look at the Mayo Clinic’s symptoms rundown below.

Symptom With COVID-19 With allergies Cough Usually Sometimes Fever Usually Never Muscle aches Usually Never Tiredness Usually Sometimes Itchy nose, eyes, mouth, ears Never Usually Sneezing Rarely Usually Sore throat Usually Rarely Nausea or vomiting Sometimes Never Runny or stuffy nose Usually Usually Pink eye Sometimes Sometimes Diarrhea Sometimes Never Loss of smell or taste Usually Sometimes Chart courtesy of Mayo Clinic

Other possibilities could be a common cold or the flu. For more on those possibilities, check out the Mayo Clinic’s breakdown of those differing symptoms.

The symptoms of omicron have also made it harder to distinguish from other ailments than previous variants of the virus, like delta. The loss of smell or taste, for example, used to be a sure sign you had the coronavirus but was found to be much less common with omicron.

People vaccinated against COVID-19 are also more likely to experience cold-like symptoms with an omicron infection, whereas unvaccinated people are more likely to report flu-like symptoms and shortness of breath.