American Airlines, Delta to require customers to wear face coverings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two major airlines will soon require passengers to wear face coverings while onboard airplanes during the midst of the global pandemic.

American Airlines and Delta have announced they are requiring customers to wear face masks.

Delta will begin that process on May 4, while American Airlines will have that restriction starting on May 11.

The idea is to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the use of a simple face-covering slows the spread of the virus and helps people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials can be used as a public health measure.

On Monday, American Airlines announced that all flight attendants would be required to wear facemasks.

“The American Airlines team continues to prioritize the safety of our customers and team members, and requiring a face covering is one more way we can protect those on our aircraft,” said Kurt Stache, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. “We ask customers to bring their own masks or face coverings they’re comfortable with when they travel. American is working to procure face masks and hand sanitizer as a supplement.”

Face coverings will be required starting in the check-in lobby and across Delta touch points including Delta Sky Clubs, boarding gate areas, jet bridges and on board the aircraft for the duration of the flight – except during meal service. Their use is also strongly encouraged in high-traffic areas including security lines and restrooms. People unable to keep a face covering in place, including children, are exempt.

JetBlue had previously announced that all customers must wear face coverings.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved. CBS 17 contributed to this report.

More headlines from CBS17.com: