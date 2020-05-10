Amid coronavirus news, 9 out of 10 Americans say they need to step away

NEW YORK (AP) — A steady diet of stressful news from the coronavirus pandemic is stressing many people out.

They’re feeling upset, anxious and need to get away.

A poll shows that while nearly 9 in 10 Americans are following pandemic news either very or fairly closely, most people say they need to take breaks.

Those breaks can mean an old sitcom, walking the dog or a boat ride.

Experts say prolonged exposure to stressful news can have deleterious impacts on mental health and even physical health in the long term.

Some news organizations are recognizing the need to leaven the grim news with something positive.