Amid sexting scandal, NC candidate for Senate Cal Cunningham tests negative for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — As a sexting scandal broke out Friday night involving a U.S. Senate candidate in North Carolina, the candidate received some good news Saturday.

Cal Cunningham, the Democratic challenger in the closely contested U.S. Senate contest, has admitted to exchanging sexually suggestive text messages with a woman who’s not his wife, but he said he will not drop out of the race.

Friday night, his incumbent opponent Thom Tillis said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Cunningham, who was in a debate with Tillis Thursday night, said he would be tested.

Saturday, a source told CBS 17 that Cunningham’s first test came back negative. He will be tested again Monday.

Cunningham apologized late Friday for the text message exchanges in which he tells the woman he wants to kiss her and she says she wants to spend the night with him. The messages were first reported by the website NationalFile.com.

“I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do,” Cunningham said in a statement.

Cunningham’s admission regarding the text messages, along with his opponent Tillis testing positive for COVID-19, could reshape a closely contested campaign that’s considered key to determining the power balance in the Senate.

But Cunningham, who is married with two children, added that he’s not dropping out of the Senate race: “I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state.”

Screengrabs of the messages show Cunningham told public relations strategist Arlene Guzman Todd, “Would make my day to roll over and kiss you about now,” to which she replies, “You’re so sweet. I would enjoy that.”

