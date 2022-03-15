RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is reporting massive drops in the number of nursing home and other congregate living facilities with active COVID-19 outbreaks.

The weekly list of outbreaks released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services shows fewer than 300 nursing homes for the first time since the first week of 2022.

The counts have dropped steadily during the past six weeks as the omicron surge that pushed the statewide daily case counts into the 10,000s has faded and restrictions have been lifted.

The 295 nursing homes on the list were 54 fewer than there were last week and a drop of more than 15 percent.

There also were 201 residential care facilities listed, a drop of 73 from last week and a decrease of more than 26 percent.

The number of correctional facilities on the outbreak list reached a low for 2022 — just 34, a drop of eight from a week ago. The last time there were this few correctional facilities on it was the last week of December, when there were 27.