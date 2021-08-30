Another milestone for NC in the vaccine push: More shots given than people

According to J&J, the booster dose of the vaccine “generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies” 28 days after the primary single-dose shot in participants between the ages of 18 and 55 and in those 65 years and older. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Another milestone for North Carolina in the vaccine push: The number of shots given now exceeds the number of people who live in the state.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday said more than 10.4 million doses have been given so far.

The official total of 10,479,728 now surpassed the state’s population as determined by the latest numbers from the census. As of April 2020, 10,439,388 people live in North Carolina.

DHHS says 54 percent of the total population has gotten at least one dose of vaccine, and 50 percent are fully vaccinated.

The milestone came as state health officials on Monday reported almost 100 more deaths, although patient counts as hospitals dropped for the third day in a row.