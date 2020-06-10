As hospitalizations increase, Triangle health experts question if NC should continue to reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The increasing number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has some questioning if the state of North Carolina should continue its plan to reopen the economy.

“I have been ringing the warning bell this week,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “Our trends are going in the right direction. Let’s jump on this now.”

It’s no secret that it’s been difficult for medical professionals across the country to get a grip on COVID-19.

“We’re staying ahead of things the best we can, but this virus moves fast,” said Sec. Cohen.

“The fact is that this is a completely novel that no one has immunity too,” said Dr. Emily Sickbert-Bennett.

Dr. Emily Sickbert-Bennett, Director of Infection Prevention at UNC Medical Center, says as the state continues its plan to reopen she’s noticing a disturbing trend.

“We’re seeing the symptomatic percent positive go up pretty substantially,” said Dr. Emily SIckbert-Bennett. “That’s not reflected in that overall percent positive number because it’s being diluted by the asymptomatic testing, which is a very small fraction that ends up being positive.”

Sickbert-Bennett believes there could be issues with the way test data report that need to be taken into account.

“Sometimes those many positive cases per day might represent duplicates from two days ago or the week before,” said Dr. Sickbert-Bennett. “We see this a lot in public health that we might sometimes have to change our strategy.”

That has some questioning if the state needs to rethink its plan to reopen.

“What the goal is overall is really to keep that virus spread low, so that we can continue to reignite the economy and ease restrictions,” said Sec. Cohen. “We all play a part in doing that.”

CBS 17 reached out to Gov. Roy Cooper’s office for comment on this story, but to this point we have yet to hear back.