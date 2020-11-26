As many make preparations for Black Friday, 1 Durham business owner decides not to open

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As the number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina continues to rise, some retailers in the Triangle taking extra safety precautions for Black Friday. Some, on the other hand, are closing their doors altogether.

Alan Gill owns Ultimate Comics in Durham. He said they are planning special deals for Black Friday. But he also said in the midst of this pandemic, he is not sure how big of a crowd to expect.

“Just with everything going on, I don’t know. My expectations are kind of tempered,” Gill said. He added that his business is preparing the store for extra shoppers just in case.

The staff is doing extra cleaning, spacing out the fixtures in the store, and they are only allowing eight people inside at a time.

“As people cycle out, we’ll allow more people in,” Gill said. “But yeah, I will be pretty strict with that.”

Over at Smitten Boutique on Hillsborough Road, owner Nancy McKaig is not preparing for a rush of people on Black Friday as she has decided to close her doors due to concerns with the virus.

“Historically, our Black Fridays are very, very crowded here,” McKaig said. “For the safety of myself, my staff, and all of our families, we just decided this was not the year for us to have a big Black Friday promotion.”

McKaig said this is a major loss in revenue, but she simply could not take any chances. She said her boutique will be closed Thursday through Sunday will reopen on Monday.

“I’ve been a retailer my entire adult life and I’ve never had Black Friday off,” McKaig said. “I don’t know how to feel about it yet, but I’m actually looking forward to just a quiet weekend.”

McKaig said it has been a tough year for her business, but she is hopeful things will turn around soon.

“I hope next year is different. I’m very encouraged by the good news of the vaccines rolling out,” McKaig said.