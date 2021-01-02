As pandemic concerns carry into 2021, Triangle gyms ready for New Year rush

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In a time when so much has changed, one thing remains the same: many people are preparing to flock to gyms to tackle their New Year fitness resolutions.

“I think the next 60, 90, 120 days are going to be very beneficial for the fitness industry as a whole,” said Stephen Kindler, who is President/CEO National Fitness Partners/Planet Fitness Franchisee.

Stephen Kindler oversees more than 20 Planet Fitness locations across North Carolina, including some in the Triangle. He said they’re prepared to handle potential crowds.

“Every one of our locations has someone whose sole job is making sure they know exactly how many people we have in our doors. And if we need to, we will do crowd mitigation. Through our mobile app, there’s a crowd meter now so folks can check to see the crowd before they come in, and if they don’t want to come in, they can do home workouts through our mobile app,” Kindler said.

Other efforts like face coverings, safety signage, and social distancing will also continue.

“We’re thankful to be able to head into January with business and doors open and people getting ready to get back to where we can kind of forget about 2020 as best we can,” Kindler said.