As school districts make decisions for fall, NC pediatricians recommend masks

CARY N.C. (WNCN) – The debate to mask up in classrooms has reached school boards across the Triangle.

The latest is the Wake County School Board which spent a large part of Tuesday afternoon listening to what local doctors have to say about current rising COVID-19 cases and what that could mean for classrooms.

The board eventually voted unanimously for a mask mandate.

Health experts recommend keeping masks in place for all students.

“If you are indoors at the moment, regardless of vaccination status, the best policy, to my mind, is to mask,” said Dr. Danny Benjamin with the ABC Science Collaborative.

The North Carolina Pediatric Society sent an open letter Tuesday to all state school boards urging them to mask up for in-person classes.

“Very quickly, it’s going to be very difficult and we are going to be disrupting a lot of kids learning and a lot of families’ lives if they go back to school without masks,” president Christoph Diasio said.

Rising COVID-19 caseloads and low vaccination rates among teens are examples of why he said masks should stay.

“You have this perfect storm of you’re going to have a lot of kids, Unprotected, in a close environment, and if they don’t have masks on, we’re very, very concerned that the delta variant will spread very quickly in that environment,” Diasio said.