As Wake County opens new COVID-19 testing sites, some as why delays persist almost 2 years in

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – New COVID-19 testing sites are coming to the Triangle in the next few days, as North Carolina and Wake County leaders look to keep up with crushing demand as cases rise and families and friends gather during the holidays.

Details on new sites

Starting Friday, a drive-thru testing site will open at PNC Arena in Raleigh. Operated by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the Wake County health leaders say the site will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, until further notice. No appointments are required but pre-registration is required. Results are expected within 12 to 48 hours.

Starting Monday, NCDHHS will also partner with Mako Medical on a new site in Zebulon at Five County Stadium, the home of the Carolina Mudcats. The site is expected to run between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, until further notice. Pre-registration is required, and results are expected in 24 to 48 hours.

There’s also a new testing site now open on weekdays at Word of God Assembly Church on Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh, expected to be open on weekdays through Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results are expected in 12 to 28 hours, with Wake County health officials saying wait times “are being reported as minimal. Registration is required.

Unprecedented demand in Triangle

Wake County health leaders describe “huge demand” at testing sites, with multiple single-day records in recent days across the county’s five major testing sites — more than 13,000.

Across the state, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it’s averaging more than 50,000 tests per day — shy of its record 86,259 tests on Christmas Eve, last week, and more than 85,000 on the Friday leading into Labor Day weekend 2021.

Some question why long lines persist

Amid the recent surge, businesses — like citizens — have faced decisions on how to move forward as positive cases and exposures have climbed.

Last week, after an employee at Neuse River Brewing in Raleigh tested positive, President Ryan Kolarov made the decision to temporarily close his business in order to get staff tested.

But that proved to be more difficult than expected, as workers faced long lines — which not all his workers had the time to wait in.

“We had someone wait in line for well over two hours,” Kolarov said. “It’s tough to ask everybody to do that on such a frequent basis.”

These delays meant it took longer to rule out cases among staff – and thus, longer before he was able to re-open the brewery, which happened Wednesday evening.

Kolarov questions why, as the state approaches two years into the pandemic, delays persist.

“I’m very surprised that it takes this long, and it’s this difficult for us to be doing what we’ve really been doing this whole time,” he said of testing processes.

According to Wake County leaders, public health staff have been working “to re-organize staff, add signage and streamline processes” in hopes of curbing traffic and delays at popular sites.

NCDHHS said it’s monitoring the situation at testing sites and working with providers “to ensure testing resources” are “widely available.”