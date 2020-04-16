Atlantic Beach reopening for some on Friday

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Atlantic Beach is reopening on Friday for property owners and residents of the town and Carteret County.

Atlantic Beach residents and property owners, as well as residents of Carteret County, will be access the ocean and the waters surrounding Atlantic Beach for “normal activities,” the Town said.

Those activities include swimming, surfing, paddle boarding, kiteboarding, and kayaking.

“Residents and property owners can continue to walk, jog, surf fish and sit on the beach strand,” the Town said.

Everyone must comply with social distancing standards while taking part in beach and water-based activities.

Groups of more than 10 people remain prohibited, as per Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order.

Atlantic Beach COVID-19 timeline

On March 20, the Town of Atlantic Beach closed its public beach parking areas

On March 22, tourists were asked to stay away from the beach.

On March 27, tourist were told they must stay away from the beach.

On April 2, the towns of Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle, Indian Beach and Pine Knoll Shores limited recreational water access.

On April 9, the Town ordered all residents and non-residents of Atlantic Beach arriving for overnight stays to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days if such arrival was preceded by an overnight stay outside of Carteret County.

