Avery County reports 1st case of COVID-19 as virus reaches all NC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Avery County reported its first case of COVID-19 on Monday leaving all 100 of North Carolina’s counties with at least one case of the virus.

Yancey County was the second to last county reporting cases of the coronavirus but it received its first positive on May 4.

Across the state, there are 19,023 cases of the virus with 661 being blamed on COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. A total of 255,755 tests have been completed.

Avery County said 438 residents have been tested with 405 of those returning negative and 32 others pending.

Avery County is located in northwest corner of the state and is home to 17,500, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

