Battling variants: Duke researchers say new strains complicate COVID-19 fight

Sergeant Jurne Smith-Traylor of the Illinois Air National Guard administers a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Arthur Barsotti at a vaccination center at Triton College in River Grove, Illinois, on February 3, 2021. The site is the second large-scale vaccination center in Cook County, which includes the city of Chicago. More than 4,000 vaccines are expected to be given at that location on a weekly basis. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Just this weekend researchers identified another strain of the coronavirus in North Carolina.

According to the World Health Organization, the “Denmark Cluster 5” strain originated in mink farms in Denmark. Researchers have also found five cases of the more contagious U.K. variant, which a new study shows is spreading rapidly in the United States.

Doctors say some of the new variants don’t respond as well to vaccines or treatments.

Duke treats about 50 COVID-19 patients a week with monoclonal antibodies. The goal of the experimental drug is to keep those at high risk of complications out of the hospital, but it may not work for the coronavirus variant originally seen in South Africa.

“The South African variant in particular has one or two mutations in it that are a problem for these antibody therapies,” explained Duke virologist, Dr. David Montefiori.



“The benefit may be less. I think right now the real challenge is we don’t know in real time yet who has what strain,” added Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke.



Right now, the CDC has only identified a handful of cases of the South African variant in the U.S. –none so far in North Carolina,. But it’s in our surrounding states of South Carolina and Virginia, as well as Maryland.

Researchers have found two other strains of COVID-19 here, including five cases of the U.K. variant which appears significantly more contagious than the original strain.

“If they are more contagious and infect more people then there are going to be more people who are going to die indirectly as a result of getting infected,” said Montefiori.

Doctors say that makes the race to vaccinate people even more important.

“The U.K. variant is no longer a concern for vaccines; the vaccines work quite well against them,” explained Montefiori. “The South African variant is less susceptible to the vaccines.”

Even if vaccines are less effective against some variants, doctors say they still protect well against the most common strains in the U.S. and do offer some protection against the others.

“If you ever want a call to arms to get people vaccinated, it’s the recognition that the more illnesses in a community the more mutations will continue to develop,” said Wolfe. “What’s the way we drive community COVID down, is we get vaccines in people’s arms.”