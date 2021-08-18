‘Be patient and don’t freak out’ – Raleigh pharmacist offers advice as COVID-19 booster plan announced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The vaccine rollout for Hayes Barton Pharmacy in Raleigh has sort of been like a rollercoaster.

“The first rollout, the hard part was getting enough vaccine,” said Brent Talley, the pharmacist manager.

Talley said now they have plenty to give out.

“Now we are looking at the next wave of it, which we heard was coming,” he said.

Wednesday, the Biden administration gave the green light for plans to give out COVID-19 booster shots for adults eight months after they have received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

“My administration has been planning for this possibility and this scenario for months. We’ve purchased enough vaccines and vaccine supplies so that when your eighth-month mark comes up, you’ll be ready to get your vaccination free, that booster shot free,” President Joe Biden said at the White House.

Greg Couch said he’s fully vaccinated and would get one. However, he also said he does have concerns.

“As much as we might make progress with boosters and vaccinations, if we are not stopping it in other places, it’s going to keep going with more variants,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Hayes Barton Pharmacy offers the booster shot for those immunocompromised.

“We’ve probably answered more questions about the booster than we have given the actual booster shots,” Talley said.

He said much of what they are doing is educating people about it. He offered some advice for those waiting for the additional boosters.

“I would just say be patient and don’t freak out about it. There is plenty of vaccines to go around. It’s not one of those things that you have to rush into it,” Talley said.

He also said make sure you don’t try and sneak in before that eight-month window.

Pending approvals, the boosters could be available the week of Sept. 20.