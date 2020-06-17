Beijing closes all schools again over new coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING (KRON) – Beijing has ordered all schools to close as a new coronavirus outbreak has spread to neighboring provinces, Bloomberg reports.

The schools will be shuttered as of Wednesday, according to the state-run The People’s Daily newspaper.

The total reported number of infections has reached 106, according to the National Health Commission, while cases linked to the Beijing cluster have already been reported in two provinces in China’s northern region.

It is unclear when they will be able to reopen. In the meantime, schools are being advised to bring back their online learning programs, and college students will not be returning to campuses, Bloomberg is reporting, citing a government briefing aired on China Central Television.

