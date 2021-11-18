Biden orders 10 million doses of Pfizer antiviral COVID-19 pill for Americans

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – President Joe Biden released a statement Thursday morning announcing he has ordered 10 million doses of Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for Americans. Delivery is expected at the end of this year and across 2022.

Biden said in his release that earlier this month the White House received “promising news” that Pfizer has developed an antiviral pill for people infected by the coronavirus. The President said the pill “may dramatically reduce the risk of hospitalizations and death.”

Despite the pill not yet being approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Biden said he took the immediate step to “secure enough supply for the American people.”

Biden also said the preparations and treatments will remain free, just like the COVID-19 vaccines.