Biden to revive eviction moratorium covering most of US population, AP reports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will revive its eviction moratorium covering most of U.S. population, just a day after the admin said he lacked authority, the Associated Press reports.

The administration has resisted another extension because the Supreme Court appears likely to block it.

When the court allowed the eviction ban to remain in place through the end of July by a 5-4 vote, one justice in the majority, Brett Kavanaugh, wrote that Congress would have to act to extend it further.

As the eviction crisis mounts, the White House has insisted that Biden is doing all he can under legal constraints to keep renters in their homes and landlords paid what they are owed.

While as many as 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction, the administration has emphasized that money has already been approved and many Americans will be able to stay housed with the efforts underway.

