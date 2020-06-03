Butner inmate dies from coronavirus complications

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 74-year-old inmate at the federal prison complex in Butner died Wednesday as a result of complications from COVID-19, according to a news release.

Bobby Lee Medford was evaluated on May 20 for issues relating to hypoxia. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and further evaluation. It was there that he tested positive for coronavirus, the release said.

Medford’s condition declined on May 21 and he was placed on a ventilator. He had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, the release said.

Medford is the 15th inmate death associated with coronavirus, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons data.

Medford was serving a 15-year sentence for racketeering, violence, conspiracy to commit extortion, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, obstruction of state and local law enforcement, and conspiracy to commit an illegal gambling business. He had been at the complex since December 2008.

More headlines from CBS17.com: