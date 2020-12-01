California newlyweds tie the knot on separate floors of 2-story home after bride tests positive for coronavirus

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KLTA)– California newlyweds Lauren and Patrick Delgado didn’t want to let COVID-19 stop them from officially tying the knot, so when the bride came down with the virus ahead of the planned nuptials, they got creative.

“We actually changed [our plans] 3 times. We first cut friends, then extended family,” Patrick said, adding that the final guest list included 10 people.

Lauren and Patrick Delgado tied the knot, despite the bride testing positive for COVID-19. (Jesscaste Photography)

After multiple venue changes and major cuts to the guest list, the wedding was scheduled for Nov. 20. But just days before, the bride tested positive for the virus.

“We were cautious throughout the entire time, making sure that we always wore our masks everywhere,” Patrick said. “When she got that positive test result, I’ll be honest, it took a massive toll on her.”

With their marriage license on the verge of expiring, the couple decided to take the plunge anyway — with Lauren remaining in isolation.

The bride stayed in the second story of her family home in Ontario and the groom was on the ground below as they said “I do” while holding onto two ends of a rope, symbolizing their commitment to one another in sickness and in health.

“I always dreamt of getting married. I never expected this is how it would turn out,” Lauren said.

After 10 days in isolation, the two saw each other for the first time, eager to start their next chapter together.

If all is well, they plan to renew their vows and have a big celebration on their one-year anniversary.