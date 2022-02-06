Can I use a KN-95 mask if I don’t have a N-95? What’s the difference?

A N-95 mask sits on a counter. What’s the difference between these and KN-95? (Joseph Holloway).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The N-95 mask is in high demand and now, people are asking about the KN-95 ones, and if one mask is better than the other?

The KN-95 is another option suggested by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and Nicole Greeson at Duke’s occupational and environmental safety office, said it’s just as effective, but may not be best for everyone.

“Even though the filter material should be equivalent, the fit may not be quite as good with a KN-95 as it is with a N-95,” Greeson said.

Greeson said the 95 stands for the percentage of air particles it filters out.

The difference?

The N-95 meets American protection standards while the KN-95 meets the Chinese standard.

Those standards aren’t drastically different, but the concern is making sure you find a legitimate KN-95 mask and not a fake one.

“One of the issues that consumers in the U.S. have is they don’t have a really good way to verify whether it’s actually a KN-95 that has been tested and approved,” Greeson said.

There are options like the N-99 and N-100 that are even more protective, but experts said they’re not as comfortable.

“They’re a little bit harder to breathe through so people tend to not want to wear those for an extended period like they do the 95,” Greeson said.

The CDC posted guidelines to determine if a KN-95 is legitimate. Its findings can be read here.