Cape Fear Valley Health cancels walk-in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cape Fear Valley Health is canceling its walk-in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week following reports that U.S. government-run sites will stop offering the vaccine.

The New York Times reported Tuesday morning that multiple people developed blood clots after receiving the vaccine and that U.S. government-run vaccine sites will stop administering the shot.

A spokesperson for Cape Fear Valley Health told CBS 17 that it’s important to note that their Johnson & Johnson walk-in clinics have been canceled, but their appointment-only Pfizer and Moderna clinics will continue as scheduled.

Six people developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and now the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration are working to determine if there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots.

The Times reported one woman died from a possibly vaccine-related clot and another is in critical condition.

All six of the patients were women between ages 18 and 48.

The decision to halt the clinics comes just days after around two dozen people experienced side effects from the vaccine at both the PNC Arena vaccination site and the one at the UNC Friday Center.

Multiple sites across central North Carolina were distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday.

Cape Fear Valley Health released a statement, which can be read in full below: