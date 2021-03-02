Cape Fear Valley Health vaccinates Group 3 against COVID-19 following pilot program last week

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cape Fear Valley Health started offering COVID-19 vaccines to all of Group 3 during clinics Tuesday, following a pilot program that started last week.

The health system says they still have about 2,500 first-dose appointments available this week, as of Tuesday afternoon.

They’ve received about the same number of appointment requests from frontline employees this week, not including educators and child care staff.

Cape Fear says they’ve been able to move on to all of Group 3 faster than most of the rest of the state because they were able to quickly vaccinate teachers and child care staff last week.

Cape Fear opened up online appointments to all of Group 3 Friday afternoon.

“We had the resources, the vaccines, we wanted to make sure we were efficient with everything and used all of our vaccines, so we were able to open it up to that other group,” said Cape Fear Valley Health System registered nurse Kim Guzman.

Attorney and law professor Jacob Morse drove from Raleigh to get his first COVID-19 vaccine shot at Cape Fear Valley’s Health Pavilion North Tuesday.

“I think the quicker we can all get vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to normal life,” Morse said.

Construction and retail employee Joshua Jourden says he jumped at the chance to get vaccinated Tuesday to help protect his mom, who has an underlying health condition.

“I’m feeling relieved,” Jourden said.

Gay Jordan came to the same clinic to get her second dose shot.

“I’m happy, obviously,” Jordan said. “I think it’s a responsibility to take the vaccine.”

Cape Fear operates four COVID-19 vaccine clinics on an ongoing basis in Cumberland, Hoke and Bladen counties.

“It’s super accessible, it’s organized,” Morse said about his experience. “It feels pretty professionally run and I think that should inspire some confidence that they know what they’re doing and the vaccine is safe, and people should get out here and take advantage of it.”

Cumberland County will begin vaccinating all of Group 3 Wednesday at the Crown Complex.