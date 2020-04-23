Carolina Beach to reopen for exercise purposes only

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Carolina Beach announced the beach strand will reopen Monday at noon for exercise purposes only.

Town officials amended its Declaration of a State of Emergency so the municipal beach strand could reopen, effective Monday at noon.

According to a news release, all public parking lots and restrooms remain closed to the general public.

All beach access points and beaches will be open for people to walk/jog/swim/surf/water sports, but people must follow social distancing guidelines and no exercise groups can have more than 10 people, a news release said.

All parks are still closed with the exception of walk-in tennis court use and Freeman Park is closed to vehicular traffic, officials said.

Wrightsville Beach reopened last week for exercise purposes only.

According to a news release, all Wrightsville Beach access points, except for East Salisbury Street, and beaches were opened for individual exercising only, to include only walking, jogging, swimming and water sports.

The exercise group can not have more than ten people in it and you will need to be socially distancing during this time.

