Cases top 3,000 in North Carolina for 1st time in 5 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 3,268 new cases today, the most in more than five months.

It’s the first time the state has had 3,000 in a day since Feb. 25, when there were 3,351. North Carolina has now had at least 2,000 cases three of the last six days.

What it means: The state is now averaging 2,135 new cases per day — the highest its seven-day average has been since March 4. During the past three weeks, the seven-day average has more than quadrupled, from 420 on July 8 to where it is today.

North Carolina also has 1,141 patients in hospitals across the state, and that’s 50 more than it had yesterday.

The hospital number has gone up by at least 40 each of the last eight days, marking today as the 19th consecutive day with an increase of any kind.

However, the percent positive has taken a step back. 9.3-percent of tests performed Tuesday came back positive. That’s after it was higher than 10-percent each of the two days prior. But, it still has been north of 6-percent for 10 consecutive days.

North Carolina also reported 12 more deaths, the third day in a row with at least 10 being reported. This comes after there was only one single day in the past three weeks with double-digit deaths reported. This brings the state’s total to 13,618.

VACCINE WATCH

North Carolina’s key percentages are holding steady, especially the 61-percent of adults at least partially vaccinated and 57-percent of them fully vaccinated.

DOSE COUNT since yesterday: