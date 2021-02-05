CBS 17 helps Raleigh landlord get money from NC pandemic-assistance funds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County landlord reached out to CBS 17, saying his tenant hadn’t paid rent in six months and a state program that promised help never came. CBS 17 followed up with the state and the resources available to landlords and tenants.

“It’s just a problem,” Ernest Evans said.

Evans said he was concerned he could lose his rental property. He’s 82 years old and on a fixed income. He explained his tenant hasn’t paid rent since August.

“It’s kinda rough when you already have bills,” Evans said.

In November, he said state officials with the HOPE program followed up, informing him his tenant had been accepted. He could receive six months of rent as long as he filled out the paperwork.

Evans showed CBS 17 those completed documents. He also called and stopped by the HOPE program to follow up, but said he hasn’t heard anything.

“You have to pay taxes, county taxes, and everything,” he said.

CBS 17 reached out to the program. Just hours later, Evans said he heard back. He could stop by Monday to pick up his check.

State officials couldn’t provide specifics on the case. They said $134.3 million has been awarded through HOPE to help more than 35,000 families.

“If you’re a landlord, you can apply for the money and help your tenant,” Wake County Commission Vice-Chair Vickie Adamson said.

Adamson encouraged people to apply for the House Wake! program. The county has received an additional $19 million in federal funding. Raleigh added in the $14 million it received. That totals $33 million for the initiative. The money will be used to help people pay their rent and utilities for up to 12 months.

“This program should be ready to go March 1 and we need to get a lot of people’s applications in,” Adamson said.