CDC confirms that pet cats can get COVID-19 from humans, cites 2 new cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said pet cats can get the coronavirus from humans.

The CDC confirmed two separate cases near New York State. It’s reported that both had mild respiratory illness and are expected to make a full recovery. Health experts at the CDC say they know cats, dogs, and a few other types of animals can be infected with SARS-CoV-2, but they don’t know yet all of the animals that can get infected.

In an exclusive interview with the CDC’s chief medical officer for the COVID-19 response, Dr. John Brooks said that cat owners shouldn’t be too worried because cases have been rare.

“I think the real message to folks here is that cats don’t pose a risk at infecting humans,” Brooks said.

He also notes that in both cases, it was the human that infected their companion and not the other way around. Brooks said right now there is no evidence that shows a cat can infect a human.

“If you have a cat that’s sick and you’re worried, I’d recommend that you call your vet ahead of time. Don’t take the cat to the vet because we want to make sure that you’re not sick as well first,” said Brooks.

The CDC also recommends that if you are sick and the cat needs to go to the vet, that you find someone that can take the cat to the vet for you to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Brooks said it’s also been known for a long time that domestic cats can get these kinds of coronaviruses, like in 2003 during the SARS outbreak which affected 26 countries and resulted in more than 8,000 cases.