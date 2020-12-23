CDC director says more than 1 million people have received the COVID-19 vaccine

According to CDC Director Robert Redfield, more than one million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The United States achieved an early but important milestone today – jurisdictions have now reported that more than 1 million people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since administration began 10 days ago,” Redfield said in a media release.
Redfield says amid COVID-19 cases surging, the administration of the vaccine comes at a “critical time” and will help protect those on the frontlines — healthcare providers treating COVID-19 patients – as well as the most vulnerable: elder individuals living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
The director noted that there is currently a limited supply of the vaccine, but it will increase in the “weeks and months to come”.
“The goal is for everyone to be able to easily get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as large enough quantities are available,” Redfield said. “Vaccination is a critical tool in bringing this unprecedented pandemic to an end. But until every person in the U.S. is able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, we continue to ask Americans to embrace proven public health strategies including social distancing, good hand hygiene, and wearing a mask in public to reduce the risk of transmission and protect our communities.”
