CDC gives green light to pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, kids across Triangle get their first dose

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than 24 hours after the CDC gave the green light to pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, children across the Triangle rolled up their sleeves to get their first dose.

It’s not too often, kids look forward to getting shots, but after his COVID-19 vaccine, even Justin DeGroff’s mask couldn’t hide his smile. “It’s exciting because I know that in five weeks I’ll be fully vaccinated and will be able to go out and do stuff,” he said.

Due to a condition that puts Justin at high risk for COVID-19 complications, he got an appointment on the first day COVID-19 vaccines were available to children ages 5-11 at Cary Pediatric Center.

Dr. Hope Seidel said parents have been anxiously awaiting the vaccines. “Our parents have been begging for it,” she said. “I mean there certainly is a population of parents who have some normal reservations and questions, but we’ve been having parents ask us if it was going to be before Halloween if it was going to be before Thanksgiving, the holidays.”

She said more than 1,300 families from Cary, Fuquay-Varina, and Apex Pediatric Centers have already signed up for shots. So far the practice has received 900 doses.

The first vaccines arrived on Tuesday, but doctors had to wait for the CDC to give the go-ahead before they could actually start vaccinating patients. When that came, there was no hesitation.

“We were thinking we were going to do the vaccines tomorrow. and we switched everybody over today. There isn’t one patient who was on our list who didn’t show up,” noted Seidel.

She urges families with questions or concerns about the shots to talk to their children’s doctors.

“It’s a relief,” said Kimberly DeGroff. “I know he’s not quite protected yet, but we are close to it which is really nice.”