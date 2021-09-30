CDC projects first drop in COVID-19 death rate since June

In this Aug. 31, 2021 file photo, medical professionals surround a 39-year-old unvaccinated COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects the rate of COVID-19 deaths to decrease nationally for the first time in three months.

The agency’s ensemble forecast this week also projected a dip in North Carolina’s death rate during October.

(Source: CDC)

This forecast mostly aligns with a CBS 17 report last week on a model coordinated by Dr. Justin Lessler, a professor at the University of North Carolina.

That model expects the rates of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths to decline slowly but steadily through the next six months.

The surge in cases driven by the delta variant appears to be fading.

In North Carolina, the average number of new cases has dropped nearly 40 percent in two weeks while the number of patients in hospitals across the state has fallen by 23 percent since peaking three weeks ago.